Jerel Allen Forrest, went to his eternal home, following a brief illness, on August 20, 2019. Jerel's funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802. The only viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Jerel was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Reuben A. Forrest and his grandmother, Rosa Nell Forrest. He is survived by his fiancée, Patricia Cooke, his mother, Gloria F. Tilley, his stepfather, Duke E. Tilley, Jr., aunts Margaret Forrest, Deloris Jackson, Carol Ann (George) Crawley, and Sandra Gayle Jones, an uncle, James (Donna) Robinson, sisters, Freecie (Andrew) Stevens, Kendra (Jason) Price, and Mary Tilley, brothers, Duke E. Tilley III and Tyler Scott. He also leaves to mourn three sons, Ashton Johnson, Jerel Forrest Jr. and Kolbi Forrest, and a daughter, Jalen Forrest, and a host of nieces and nephews, and relatives.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019