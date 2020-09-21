1/1
Jerelyn Bynum Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerelyn Bynum Thornton, a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 58. Visitation at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Pastor. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Aldren Ray (Christina) Thornton and Allen Ray (Tamisha) Houston; grandchildren Aldren Ray Thornton, Jr., Chloe Rae' Thornton and Taryn Houston; five sisters, Sherelyn Ann Bynum, Janice B. Dempsey (Lonnie), Mary Helen Bynum, Deborah B. Boudreaux (Marcus) and Stacy B. Wilson; one brother, Sherman Ray Bynum (Harriet) and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Walker Bynum; Brothers Davis Louis Bynum and Charles Bynum, Jr.; granddaughter Caleigh Rae' Thornton and a devoted friend Willie Kelly, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved