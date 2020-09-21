Jerelyn Bynum Thornton, a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 58. Visitation at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Pastor. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Aldren Ray (Christina) Thornton and Allen Ray (Tamisha) Houston; grandchildren Aldren Ray Thornton, Jr., Chloe Rae' Thornton and Taryn Houston; five sisters, Sherelyn Ann Bynum, Janice B. Dempsey (Lonnie), Mary Helen Bynum, Deborah B. Boudreaux (Marcus) and Stacy B. Wilson; one brother, Sherman Ray Bynum (Harriet) and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Walker Bynum; Brothers Davis Louis Bynum and Charles Bynum, Jr.; granddaughter Caleigh Rae' Thornton and a devoted friend Willie Kelly, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.

