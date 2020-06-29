Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard
1936 - 2020
Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard went to be with the Lord and her daughter Renee the morning of June 27, 2020. Jere, Mom, MeMaw Jere, Artist, Friend . . . remained active in serving the Lord until her last breath. Daily conversations with her husband of 60 years, Tom Richard, her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and foster children were always loving and punctuated with a reminder of how we 'should' be doing something 'more'. What echoed in her comments were the calls toward serving others. Jere spent her life engaged in family activities, advocating for the needy, actively promoting arts in the community, and pursuing a life with Christ through worshipping, teaching, and studying the word of the Lord. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Houma for 61 years. Always yearning to do more, Jere was and continues to be an inspiration to family and community. Born in Homer, LA, raised in Baton Rouge, LA, and a 61 year resident of Houma, LA, Jere is survived by her husband, Thomas Richard DVM, her children Lia Black & husband Terry Black, Allison LaCour & husband Edward LaCour, Thomas (Tinker) Richard, Jr., & wife Beth Richard, and Dale Richard & wife Kim Richard, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and her sisters Ellen Roberts and Alee Magee. Jere is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Dale Fitzgerald and Evelyn Webb Fitzgerald, and her daughter Renee Richard. Family and friends are invited to visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma, located at 4863 West Park Avenue; beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral Services will begin with a Celebration of her life at First Baptist Church of Houma starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; the family request mask to be worn to all services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Baptist Church of Houma, Terrebonne Association of Retarded Citizens, or Terrebonne Fine Art Guild. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Houma
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Houma
JUL
1
Burial
St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
I have such fond memories of Mrs. Jere, I have known her all my life. She was such a wonderful woman always doing something for someone else. She always had some kind of project going on. She had such a positive outlook and was encouraging to everyone. She was such a caring, loving lady and will be missed by so many friends and family.
Peggy Dugas
Friend
June 29, 2020
I will miss your beautiful soul and your smile my friend. You were such a giving person and always tried to help in any way you could. I am praying for you and your family. May you RIP in HIS arms and glory. Amen.
Darlene Eschete
Friend
June 29, 2020
The family is a great friend of mine about 45 years. She is very special person. She very sweet and kind.
Wade Price
Friend
June 28, 2020
Jeri was a generous person and a dear friend. I and several others will miss her at our art guild. She loved teaching children for so many years and shared her talent with countless people. My condolences to her family.
Karen Bordok
Friend
June 28, 2020
Dr Tom
I was so saddened to read about Jere-she was always such a bright light in Homemakers Club where I first met her and again to have our friendship renewed at the Senior Center exercise class.
I thank God that He had us cross paths and that we could enjoy each others company for the short time we had.
My deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Cathy Reid
Friend
June 28, 2020
We will always hold the memory of Mrs. Jeri in our hearts.
Praying for you all during this difficult time.

With Our deepest sympathy,
James And Mary Ray
Mary Ray
Acquaintance
