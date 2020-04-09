Jeremy 'Jay' Dunn

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Obituary
Jeremy Jermaine Dunn, a native of Jackson, LA departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center (Bluebonnet), at the age of 35. He is survived by his parents Johnny and Barbara Dunn,two sisters Laronda Wilson (Desmond), Lakendra Cannon (Cleveland) and other relatives and friends. A private grave-side service will be held for immediate family only on Saturday, April 11, 2020; at Mount Hope Baptist Church, Clinton, LA, officiated by Rev. L. L. Harris. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
