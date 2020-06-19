A loving son and brother who was loved by his family and friends, he passed away at 2 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2011, at Baton Rouge General Medical Centerâ€"Bluebonnet. He was 22 and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brittany Williams; and grandfather, Hillary Green. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl P. Williams, and father, Michael Williams, both of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Chad Jamal Williams, of Baton Rouge, and Dakarai Williams, of Atlanta; two sisters, Enshantra "Cookie" Huey and her husband, Edward Huey, of Port Allen, and Latoya Wilson, of Sunshine; grandmothers, Laura Green and Willie Mae Williams, of Baton Rouge; grandfather, Willie Williams Jr.; uncles, Michael Sideboard, Kevin Sideboard, Edward Pratt, Raynard Williams and Chris Valery; aunt, Cherressee W. Davison and her husband, Charlie Davison, of Shreveport; nieces, Morgan Huey and Kerrinesha Morgan; great-aunt, Rose Smart and her husband, Herbert Smart; cousin, Keith Smart and his wife, Carol; guardian angels, Mary Griffin, Ruth Addison, Shelia Moore, Miss Lacy and Gary Babins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the Baton Rouge General Medical Centers, Mid City and Bluebonnet; Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and St. Jude; the Baton Rouge Renal Center on Colonial Drive; and Dr. Raynando L. Banks Sr. Pallbearers will be Keith Smart, Michael Sideboard, Germany Addison, Deandre Long, Julius Smart and John Griffin. Honorary pallbearers are Calvin Williams, Curtis Murrell, Edward Pratt, Latreal Smart, Raynard Williams, Chris Valery, Deandre Pooler and Kaysen Williams. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude at the Lake and the Baton Rouge Kidney Foundation. Visitation at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 2585 Sherwood St., on Monday, June 20, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Anthony Burton, pastor. Dismissal and burial at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, (225) 778-1612. Please sign the guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.