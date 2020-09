Or Copy this URL to Share

Master Jeremy K. Johnson, 1 month old, a native of Baton Rouge, died on Fri. Sept. 11, 2020. Viewing held on Tues. Sept. 22 at A. Hamilton Platinum from 11 am - noon. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service (225) 952-9111.

