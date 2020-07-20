1/
Jeremy Vincent "Louis" Williams
1983 - 2020
Jeremy Vincent "Louis" Williams was called to eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1983, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to his birth mother Sheila Humphrey. Sheila shared a special gift with his parents who reared him in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the late Clarence and Bishop Sarah Williams. He leaves to cherish his memories devoted mothers, Sheila Humphrey and Bishop Sarah Williams; Brothers, Trisco Cooks and Joe Michael Humphrey of Hibbing, MN, Jonathan (Jerlisa) Humphrey, Alvin and Calvin Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sisters, Maryulett (Charles) Chestang of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Shelitha Humphrey and Journell (Anthony) Williams-Patin of Hibbing, MN, Ashley Weatherspoon of Dallas, Texas, Shantell Williams, Hagga Johnson and Dedra (Derek) Jones all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Louis will be forever remembered by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Father, Clarence Williams; Grandmothers Corrine Humphrey and Iona Riley; Grandfathers Joseph Humphrey and Joseph Riley; and Brother Vincent Johnson.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
