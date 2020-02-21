Jeri Lynn Conrad Sasso, 53, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Jeri was an avid reader and animated sports fan (GEAUX TIGERS). She was a great cook and loved to try out new recipes for her family. She was a caring and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, February 24, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of her life at 1 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Clem Sasso, children and their spouses, Nathan and Kim Sasso, Collin and Laura Sasso, and Dylan Sasso, grandchildren, Ben Sasso and Solena Lyons, father, Wayne and Judy Conrad, Jr., mother, Betty Stanley, siblings and their spouses, Terry Conrad (Brad), Karen Conrad, Cheryl Amoroso (Brian), Rob Foulks (Joni), David Foulks (Sandy), and Todd Foulks (Susan), and her beloved Jack Russell, Bubba, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020