Jermaine Demond Jarvis Sr, age 37, ascended to Heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on September 02, 1982 to Dorothy Browder and Sidney Sanford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday, July 24, 2020, 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Visitation will resume Saturday July 25, 2020 at 10:00am until Celebration service at 11:00am at Professional Funeral Services. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Sanford Jr. 1 brother, Robert Jarvis, grandparents, Dorothy Lockett and Ernest Jarvis, great grandparents, Ernest and Rosa Lee Lockett. 1 aunt, Delores Jarvis and 2 uncles, Ernest Jarvis, and Ricky Johnson. He leaves to cherish her memories his mother, Dorothy Browder, loving companion of 22 years Valenia Smith, 2 sons, Jermaine Jr and Jason Jarvis, 2 daughters, Jamiyah Jarvis and Jalin Gabriel, all of Baton Rouge, La. 5 brothers, Sidney Jarvis, Emmanuel Collins (Natasha), Quentin Jarvis and Sidney Sanford II, all of Baton Rouge, La. 3 sisters, Normaineque Jarvis, Marlisha Browder and Rita Sanford-Jackson (Lionell). 3 aunts, 3 uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.

