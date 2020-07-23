1/1
Jermaine Demond Jarvis Sr.
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jermaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jermaine Demond Jarvis Sr, age 37, ascended to Heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on September 02, 1982 to Dorothy Browder and Sidney Sanford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday, July 24, 2020, 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Visitation will resume Saturday July 25, 2020 at 10:00am until Celebration service at 11:00am at Professional Funeral Services. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Sanford Jr. 1 brother, Robert Jarvis, grandparents, Dorothy Lockett and Ernest Jarvis, great grandparents, Ernest and Rosa Lee Lockett. 1 aunt, Delores Jarvis and 2 uncles, Ernest Jarvis, and Ricky Johnson. He leaves to cherish her memories his mother, Dorothy Browder, loving companion of 22 years Valenia Smith, 2 sons, Jermaine Jr and Jason Jarvis, 2 daughters, Jamiyah Jarvis and Jalin Gabriel, all of Baton Rouge, La. 5 brothers, Sidney Jarvis, Emmanuel Collins (Natasha), Quentin Jarvis and Sidney Sanford II, all of Baton Rouge, La. 3 sisters, Normaineque Jarvis, Marlisha Browder and Rita Sanford-Jackson (Lionell). 3 aunts, 3 uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved