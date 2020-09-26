1/1
Jermaine Gregory Sampson
2000 - 2020
The Life of Jermaine Gregory Sampson At the age of 20 Jermaine Gregory Sampson made his departure for eternal rest on September 18, 2020. He was born on February 22, 2000 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Rebecca O'Keefe Sampson and his father Gregory Charles Sampson. Jermaine accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Jerusalem Baptist Church by Reverend Van Smith Jr. He was a graduate of McKinley High School in 2018. He graduated with honors. He was employed with New York Bagel. Jermaine leaves to cherish his precious memories a son, Jermaine Gregory Sampson Jr.; a pet child, Little Kitty "Boo"; a fiancé, Elizabeth Bolton; his loving mother, Rebecca O'Keefe Sampson; his father, Gregory Charles Sampson; brother, Derek Joseph O'Keefe; Brandon Spratley, Chauncey Hopkins and Lehtan Walles; Aunts, Dana O'Keefe and Donna Sampson; Uncles, Dennis Aaron O'Keefe, Christopher O'Keefe, Michael (Janice) Sampson and Valry (Yolanda) Sampson/ Also his Godparents; Godfather, Richard Kater; Great Uncle, William Ktsanes. A host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Margie Hayes and Deborah Ktsanes; Great- Grandparents, Virginia and Thomas Ktsanes.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
