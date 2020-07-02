Jermiah Dunn, 79, affectionately known as "Jerry", of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on June 24, 2020, at his residency. Dunn was born on July 28, 1940 to the late Odis and Myrtis Dunn in Centerville, MS. Dunn is survived by his children, Jeremiah Jr. (Betty) Gonzales, John (Sandra) Fayetteville, North Carolina, Willie (Bonnie) Centerville, MS, and Gregory of Miami, FL. His sister Martha J. Payne (Bishop Payne) Baton Rouge, brother Odis Dunn (Wilma) Natchez, MS, sister Naomi Nunnery, Baton Rouge, LA, sister Vashti Love (Gladstone), sister Rebecca Hopkins (Williams) Chicago, IL., sister, Hannah Dunn of New Orleans. Viewing at Funeral Home: Friday, July 3, 2020, at 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St, Clinton, LA. Graveside Service: Monday, July 6 at 11:00 am at Mount Calvary Baptist, 9147 Highway 422, Norwood, LA.

