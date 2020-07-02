1/1
Jermiah "Jerry" Dunn
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jermiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jermiah Dunn, 79, affectionately known as "Jerry", of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on June 24, 2020, at his residency. Dunn was born on July 28, 1940 to the late Odis and Myrtis Dunn in Centerville, MS. Dunn is survived by his children, Jeremiah Jr. (Betty) Gonzales, John (Sandra) Fayetteville, North Carolina, Willie (Bonnie) Centerville, MS, and Gregory of Miami, FL. His sister Martha J. Payne (Bishop Payne) Baton Rouge, brother Odis Dunn (Wilma) Natchez, MS, sister Naomi Nunnery, Baton Rouge, LA, sister Vashti Love (Gladstone), sister Rebecca Hopkins (Williams) Chicago, IL., sister, Hannah Dunn of New Orleans. Viewing at Funeral Home: Friday, July 3, 2020, at 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St, Clinton, LA. Graveside Service: Monday, July 6 at 11:00 am at Mount Calvary Baptist, 9147 Highway 422, Norwood, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved