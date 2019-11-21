Jermiquec Goings Jr, born April 10, 1994 in Wurzburg, Germany, was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and passed away on Tuesday November 12, 2019. He was 25 years old. Jermiquec was a graduate of Belaire High class of 2012. He leaves to cherish his memories, parents Catherine and Dwayne Wilson and Jermiquec Goings Sr. One brother, Joshua Wilson, two daughters, Alauri and Marli Goings, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Services will be Saturday November 23, 2019 at Voices Of Faith Ministries 3515 North Sherwood Forest Blvd. Viewing will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with Funeral Services to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019