Jerome Gerald Bougere, A native and resident of Plattenville, departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Capitol House Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility, Baton Rouge at the age of 68. Visiting 4-6 PM on Friday, November 27 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM Saturday, November 28 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, Rev. Raphael Asika, MSP, Celebrant. Recitation of Rosary at 10 AM. Interment in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, White Castle. Jerome is survived by his wife Sylvia W. Bougere, 8 children: Jerome, Jr., Jerome, III, Jonathan, Sylvia, Jeremiah, Rebecca, Gerald and Joshua Bougere, a brother Rome (Betty) Bougere, 2 sisters Zenobia Kensey and Lillian Dickerson, a host of grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 9 brothers, a sister and grandchildren. Please visit www.dembyandson.com
