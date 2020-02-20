Jerome "Putt" Johnson a retired Conductor with Kansas City Southern Railroad entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Sidney, Sr. and Idell Johnson. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife Magaleane B. Olinde-Johnson, children; Hope, Brandi, Reshanna and Courtney Johnson and Tamala Pearley. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Mount Pilgrim Baptist, 9700 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70805, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am.Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020