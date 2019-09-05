Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome M. Lewis Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Baptist Church 1244 Magnolia Heights St Vacherie , LA View Map Send Flowers Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 1244 Magnolia Heights St Vacherie , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 1244 Magnolia Heights St Vacherie , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course and I have kept the faith: For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. On Monday September 2, 2019, God called our brother Jerome M. Lewis Sr. home. Jerome was born April 15, 1964 to Bertha Louis of Edgard, Louisiana. Jerome accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, being baptized early in age by Rev. Hopper at New St. Peter Baptist Church of Edgard, La. Jerome joined in Holy Matrimony with the love of his life, Molly Cage on August 22, 1987. To this union 1 son was born. Jerome "G-Lova" leaves to cherish his wife, Molly Cage-Lewis, one son, Jerome M. Lewis Jr, 3 stepdaughters Allana Narcisse, Enolia Collins, Maya (Kevin) Minor, 2 sisters Nedra (Danielle) Johnson, Pamela (Jacob) Louis, 1 brother Leonard (Chloe) Louis. 18 grandchildren. 1 godchild Farron Mumphrey. A Host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elnora Louis and Leo Pole. Godparents Claudell and Helen Lumar. 1 stepson Lowell Narcisse. Visitation Friday September 06, 2019 6:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday September 07, 2019 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, 1244 Magnolia Heights St, Vacherie, LA 70090. Interment First Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70806 225-447-8222.

