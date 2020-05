Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerome Toussaint departed this life on May 15, 2020 at the age of 39. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sweet Home Cemetery, 522 Block Street, Melville, LA 71353. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

