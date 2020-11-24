It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Jerome T. "Fat" McDowell Jr., on November 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother and step-father Kimberly and Jermaine Sherman and father, Jerome T. McDowell Sr. A Celebration of Jerome's life will be held Friday, November 27th 11:00 a.m. at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. In Jerome's honor please wear royal blue attire.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store