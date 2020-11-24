1/1
Jerome Troneil "Fat" McDowell Jr.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Jerome T. "Fat" McDowell Jr., on November 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother and step-father Kimberly and Jermaine Sherman and father, Jerome T. McDowell Sr. A Celebration of Jerome's life will be held Friday, November 27th 11:00 a.m. at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. In Jerome's honor please wear royal blue attire.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
