Jerome W. "Roney" Ford departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at West Jefferson Medical Center, Marrero, LA. He was 40, a native and resident of Harvey, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fisher Community Church, 1737 L B Landry Ave, New Orleans, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 10:00 am. Burial in St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery, 241 Robinson Ave, Marrero, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy Napoleonville, LA 70390.