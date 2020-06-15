Jerome W. "Jim" Scardina
While a patient in Our Lady of The Lake Hospital, Jerome W. Scardina passed from this world into the arms of God on Monday, June 8, 2020. He passed away minutes after hearing the voice of his daughter Cammie by phone and while holding the hand of his niece and Goddaughter, Toni Ann. Jerome was a native of Baton Rouge, where he graduated from Catholic High School, and attended and worked at LSU. He lived most of his adult life with his wife and daughter in Texas where he had a fulfilling career as a computer systems analyst for the Dallas County Community College District. He and his wife, Paddy, recently returned to Baton Rouge. Jerome was a man of great generosity and service. He was member of the Army National Guard and a member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 30 years. In his free time, Jerome enjoyed bowling and managed to roll a perfect 300 game. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia Galloway Scardina, beautiful and strong daughter Camille Scardina O'Hara of Houston, TX, granddaughter Taylor O'Hara and grandson Connor O'Hara of Houston, sister Anita Scardina McDonner and husband Robert McDonner of Jarreau LA, and brother Jacob C. Scardina and wife Oceania Cuny Scardina of Baton Rouge, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. and Anna Silvio Scardina and brother Carlos A. Scardina. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated without visitation at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020, followed by Interment in the parish mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to Catholic Charities in Jerome's honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
