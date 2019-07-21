Jerrilynn Bordelon Burnett, 70, a resident of St. Francisville, LA died on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was retired and a former employee of Stone and Webster. She was a native of New Orleans, LA. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5pm until memorial services at 7pm. She is survived by her son, Vauther "Skeeter" McNeal and his wife Michaela McNeal of St. Francisville; one sister, Karen McKloski and her husband Marion "Buddy" McKloski of Jackson, LA; two grandchildren: Colton McNeal and Molly McNeal Puckett; and great-grandchild Eli Puckett. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Burnett; her father Robert Bordelon; her mother, Eleanor Bordelon; and her brother, Robert Bordelon Jr. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 21 to July 23, 2019