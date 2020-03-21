Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry A. Gurie. View Sign Service Information Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home - Jena S 2nd St and E Oak St Jena , LA 71342 (318)-992-2174 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry A. Gurie, 79, of Summerville, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1940. Funeral services were held Thursday, March 19, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Jena under the direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home. Jerry graduated from Block High School in Jonesville and attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Animal Science. Upon graduation from LSU, he worked as the farm manager at the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home and later in administrative positions with both the Alexandria Seed Company and Cenla Farmers Coop in Jena. As a small business owner, he began delivering flowers and plants from nurseries in Forest Hill to retailers in the South. Jerry was an active member at First Baptist Church in Jena, served as deacon for 38 years, very involved in Spanish missions and was a life-long member of the choir. He loved to sing, loved Gospel music and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and with his fellow church members. He will always be remembered as a man who lived his faith in Jesus Christ and shared the Gospel at every opportunity he had. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Ransdell and Audrey Clark Gurie. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Jimmie Graham Gurie; two sons, Jeff Gurie of Alexandria and Jason Gurie and wife Beau of Absorkie, MT; three grandsons, Dayton, Jacob, and Eli; three granddaughters, Leah, Isabella, and Aubrey; and one brother, Randy Gurie of Baton Rouge. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Jena -- Spanish Ministry.

