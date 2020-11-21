Jerry Bischum Ledet, Jr. passed away Oct. 23, 2020. He was born June 20, 1967 to Jerry Sr. and Reitha Smith Pierre. Jerry was the husband of Kathy Tims Ledet, father of Nakentra, Tesfanesh, and Jerica; grandfather of Kalleigh, Elijah and Liam, brother of Nadine Ledet, Auhora Riley, stepbrother of Lucian, Natasha and Ivan Van Buren and stepson of Harlene Ledet. He was preceded in death by his brother Dairon Franklin. Jerry who graduated from John F. Kennedy High in 1985 and retired from the US army in 2018, was laid to rest in Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Arrangements by D.W. Brooks Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX.

