Maurice Jerome "Jerry" Bize, age 77, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was home and surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, the late Maurice Jules Bize and Grace Foster Bize of Alexandria, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Roslyn Williams Bize. Jerry had three children who meant the world to him, Carol Marie Prejean and her husband Blaine of Baton Rouge, Reese Bize of Starkville, Mississippi and Clint Bize of Baton Rouge. His beloved grandsons are Devin Prejean and Austin Bize. His sister-in-law Roxanne Williams Jacobs and her husband Tyler Jacobs became the sister and brother he never had. Jerry also treasured his lifelong friends Dr. Richard Texada and his wife Colleen, Donald and Evelyn Dean, and numerous others with whom he played golf regularly. His career in federal law enforcement included years of service with the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division and later with the United States Customs Service in Baton Rouge. Anyone who knew Jerry knew of his love for the game of golf. He was never happier than on the course. He also loved the LSU Tigers, both football and baseball teams. The National Championship team of 2019 brought him immeasurable joy. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Gerald Miletello and Dr. Leon Cannizzaro, their nurses and staffs. The kindness and compassion we were shown by everyone made our journey so much easier. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the current shelter in place requirements for the COVID-19 virus, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.