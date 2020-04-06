Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Burt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A private family graveside service will be held for Jerry Lamar Burt, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many who passed away peacefully at the Carpenter House on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Jerry was a native of Gloster, MS and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of McComb High School. He attended MS State in Starkville. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He retired from Allied Signal with 35 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Lena Sue Mathews Burt; four children: Morris Wayne "Butch" Burt, Julian Howard "Brother" Burt, twin daughters: Becky Dianne Burt Davidson and Beverly Suzanne Burt Rogers (Ray); six grandsons: Logan and Brandon Burt; Alex and Matthew Vicknair; Christian and Clay Davidson; and two sisters: Barbara Jean Burt Eaton and Julie Burt Bond (Ivan). He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Julian Crawford Burt and Pauline Smith Burt. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020

