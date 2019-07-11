Jerry Dale Hidalgo, 77, a Baton Rouge resident passed away in his home in the early hours of Monday, July 9, 2019. His loving wife of 50 years, Wanda Hidalgo was by his side. Jerry was a truly devoted father, husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was born January 8, 1942 in Opelousas, Louisiana. He spent his earlier years in Opelousas, doted on by his many Sicilian aunts. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. He enlisted at age 17 and honorably served in the United States Navy, attaining the rank of Second Class Radarman. Jerry had a life long love of learning and was an avid reader. He worked for over 20 years at Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge as an operating processes operator. After retiring, Jerry and Wanda restored an R.V. and traveled the U.S. and Canada, making friends and having a myriad of adventures! Next, Jerry and Wanda became National Park Rangers and took their first assignment in Hyde Park New York at FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt's estates as Interpretative Rangers. They Garner National Recognition for Excellence of Service. After several years with the NPS, they returned to Baton Rouge. He worked at ITI Technical College implementing their processing technology course at ITI and then taught processing and chemistry, touching many lives. Jerry also worked as an instructor at the Baton Rouge Safety Council. He was a zealous runner in his early years, participating in many races. Jerry loved fishing and boating with his sons and friends, and the wonders of nature. He was a fabulous cook; everyone who visited left with a big smile and a full belly. Jerry's keen and clever storytelling would draw many unsuspecting listeners in having them question whether the sky was blue or the water was really wet! Jerry was predeceased in death by his sons Bradley Hidalgo and Kevin Lavergne, a sorrow that never left him. Also predeceased in death by brothers, Bobbie Hidalgo, Iris "Buster" Hidalgo, sister Helen Hidalgo Jensen and brother-in-law Tommy Simmons. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife Wanda Hidalgo and sister Donnie Hidalgo Simmons; his four remaining children, Timothy Lavergne (Janice), Scott Lavergne (Tonya), Michelle Hidalgo Barton (Chad) and Jeffrey Hidalgo (Debra); his loving grandchildren, Travis Lavergne (Jess), Danielle Basilica (Tim), Mystery Laverge Hester (Shane), Luke Hidalgo (Marci), Dakota Lavergne (Michalyn), Gerard Paul Lavergne, Kaitlyn Barton, Haley Lavergne, Garrett Barton, Tanner Lavergne, Harrison Hidalgo, Camille Lavergne, and Bridgette Hidalgo. Adored by his 11 great grandchildren, Hank, Brianna, Aiden, Isaiah, Gabe, Charleigh, Emmy Grace, Bradley, baby Adrienne, Averie and sassy Addison! He will be missed by his life long friend James Dunn. He will be carried to rest by grandsons and honorary pallbearers James Dunn and Tanner Lavergne. Visitation begins on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m – 11:30 a.m at Resthaven Funeral Home. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge beginning at 12:00 p.m. by Father Phil Stano. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens of Memory immediately following the mass. Resthaven is located at 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. You are invited to celebrate his life at the Hidalgo residence, 9114 Alder Drive, Baton Rouge following the service. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 20, 2019