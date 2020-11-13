1/1
Jerry Dale O'Donovan Hornsby
1937 - 2020
"Be Still And Know That I Am God." Psalms 46:10. Jerry Dale O'Donovan Hornsby was born on August 31, 1937 in Baton Rouge, LA. She passed away on November 11, 2020 in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Elmer O'Donovan, Sr. and Vivian Lee Gore O'Donovan Salemi; sister, Patsy Lee O'Donovan McManus and brother, Patrick Elmer O'Donovan, Jr. Jerry is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Frank Roger Hornsby, stepdaughter, Michelle Hornsby McCauley and husband Clint, stepson Mark Hornsby and wife Sujittra (Aom), step granddaughter, Amanda Twomley and husband Tyler; step great grandchildren, Asher and Abram Twomley. She is also survived by her "baby girl" Fritzi, her cousin, Marilyn Manno Brown; step niece, Deborah Lynn McElroy; nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Jerry was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church and was involved in many activities throughout her life. There will be an outside graveside service celebrating her life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. If you choose to attend, please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
