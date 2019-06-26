Jerry Dawson Ballard, age 79, a resident of Satsuma, was born August 10, 1939, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Herbert and Nancy Ballard, and departed for his heavenly home on June 25. He was married for 55 years to the late Patsy Ballard, and is survived by his son Richard (Mary) and grandson Zachary Ballard of Mandeville, and his siblings Linda, Kay, Winfred (Wimp), and Wayne. His brother, Rodney, also preceded him in death. He served his country in the Army in Korea and retired from Borden Chemical. He also served as deacon at Satsuma Baptist Church and Grand Master of the Hurd Merrill Masonic Lodge in Livingston. The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Heritage Manor Nursing Home, and St. Catherine's Hospice for their extraordinary care. All are invited to celebrate his life at a memorial service Friday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Satsuma Baptist Church in Satsuma, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019