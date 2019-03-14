Jerry Dean "Geraldine" Wilson, of Baton Rouge, LA, was called to eternal rest on March 9, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Thornton, Brenda (Robert) Scott, Debbie Comager, Dianne Dotson, and Angela Meredith ( a niece, she loved like a daughter), one son, Michael Comager, two sisters, Seymore Thompson and Dorothy Stewart, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Visitation at Hall Davis & Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1 pm - 5 pm, Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St Joseph St. from 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm. Interment in Southern Memorial Garden, 3012 Blount Rd.
