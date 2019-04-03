Jerry Dean Brown

Jerry Dean Brown entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her loving companion, John Johnson; daughters, Clara Stewart and Mary Jones of Baton Rouge, LA; sons, Roy Brown of Baton Rouge, LA and Will Brown of Denham Springs, LA; sisters, Essie B. Selvage and Carolyn Montgomery of Baton Rouge, LA; brothers, Henery Stewart of New Orleans, LA and Charlie Daughters, Weyanoke, LA; 13 grandchildren and 33 grandchildren. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Ted Bradley officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
