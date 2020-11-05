Jerry Dean Franklin, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Robert Polk, Erica Freeman and Nicey Franklin; a sister Audry Watson; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza. Interment to immediately follow at St. Mark Cemetery of Batchelor. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store