Jerry Dean Franklin, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Robert Polk, Erica Freeman and Nicey Franklin; a sister Audry Watson; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza. Interment to immediately follow at St. Mark Cemetery of Batchelor. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.