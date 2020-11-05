1/1
Jerry Dean Franklin
Jerry Dean Franklin, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Robert Polk, Erica Freeman and Nicey Franklin; a sister Audry Watson; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza. Interment to immediately follow at St. Mark Cemetery of Batchelor. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
NOV
7
Interment
St. Mark Cemetery of Batchelor
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
