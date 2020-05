Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Dean Hamilton-Lee, 64, died on May 8, 2020. Visitation will be Fri. May 21 from 8:30-10:30 AM at the funeral home. Services will be at 11 AM at Cedar Grove COGIC, 19984 Pride-Baywood Rd, Greenwell Springs. Service entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service.

