Jerry Dean Viola, resident of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 58. He was born on July 25, 1961, in Independence, Louisiana, to the late Casimo & Jackie Viola. Jerry was a hard worker who recently retired in late 2017 after working over 30 years as an assembly line mechanic. Over the last couple years he kept busy doing A/C repairs for family and friends, as he has for his entire life. Jerry loved playing bourre with close friends and taking trips to Las Vegas. Jerry is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Jacy (Cody) Costa; son & daughter-in-law, Jeremy (Erica) Viola; son, Jared Viola; grandchildren, Jaxson, Hayden, and Jacquelyn Viola; mother of his children, Towanna Viola; sisters & brothers-in-law, Cheryl (Johnnie) Santangelo, Marilyn (Vince) Calcagno, Karen (Scott) Forrest, Julia (Glenn) DePhillips; brother & sister-in-law, Russell Viola (Darlene); also his longtime friends, Junior Viola and Ronnie Garafola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Casimo & Jackie Viola; and nephew, Johnnie Santangelo, III. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until the funeral service begins at 1:00 pm. in the funeral home chapel with Fr. Mark Beard officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Cemetery Mausoleum in Independence, Louisiana. Jerry's guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Following mandates set by Governor Edwards, the funeral home will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear face masks. Thank you.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.