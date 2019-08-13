Jerry Edward Kuhn, born at home on November 24, 1947 in Boone County, West Virginia to Ezra and Ruth Arihart Kuhn, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marie Witmer Kuhn; children, Charles Smith (Becky), Crystal Smith Macon (Terry), Latricia Smith Day (Chris) and Pam Smith Perkins (Kelley); nephew Daniel Ratliff (Lisa); grandchildren, Wesley Smith Baker, Shyann Braud, Paige Perkins, Christopher Lambert, Hannah Perkins, Zachary Smith and Tymber Smith; three great grandchildren and three great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Ruth Kuhn; sister, Deana Kuhn Ratliff. Visitation will be at St. Amant Baptist Church, 10414 Acy Road, St. Amant, Louisiana on Friday evening, August 16, 2019 from 5:30 PM until the service at 7:30 PM, conducted by Pastors: Melvin Meister and Charles Smith. Graveside service will be on Monday afternoon, August 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, West Virginia. Pallbearers: Zachary Smith, Christopher Lambert, Kelley Perkins, Chris Day, Terry Macon, Maurice Witmer and Bill Witmer. Special thanks to Heritage Medical Center-Hammond, Light Source Hospice and Church Funeral Services-St. Amant for all their help and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to honor his life and memory; to give a gift of love visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/jerry-e-kuhn. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2019