Jerry H. Brumfield passed away to join his mother and father in Heaven on August 2, 2019. He was 84 years old, born in Roseland, Louisiana, but lived most of his life in Kentwood. He attended Louisiana School for the Deaf and worked many years with his father, Herbert Brumfield, for Brown Funeral Home in Kentwood. Jerry enjoyed attending area fairs, festivals and football games, and fishing with his buddies. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert H. Brumfield and Winnie Sandifer Brumfield of Kentwood, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his sister, Betty Brumfield Young and her husband Eugene Young of Baton Rouge, one nephew, Scott Young of Atlanta, Georgia; one niece, Dr. Sheryl Young and her husband, Philip Zuspan, and Sheryl's two daughters, Sarah Zuspan and Jenn Zuspan, of Leawood, Kansas. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Amite, Louisiana, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. Trey Waldrop and Rev. Thomas Willis, Minister to the Deaf. Interment in Arcola-Roseland Cemetery. Many thanks to staff at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home and Community Care Hospice workers for their care and comfort. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019