Jerry Herrington, born October 24, 1955 in Delhi, LA, passed away February 13, 2019 at the BRGH Butterfly Wing, after fighting cancer for 4 years. Jerry worked for Cosmopolitan Carpet Cleaning for 17 years and had just started his own carpet cleaning business when he was diagnosed with cancer. Jerry was the youngest of 11 children and is survived by three sisters, Inez Summers of Denham Springs; Katie Herrington of Walker and Lena Dear of Baskin. He is also survived by three brothers, Daniel and wife Alice of Livingston, Bobby Joe and wife Irene of Arizona and Robert of Monroe. Jerry is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Joyce, Arlene, and Linda along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, D.J. and Lena Herrington; and brothers David, Roy, Kenneth and Delma; and brothers-in-law Joe Summers and Buddy Dear. His wishes are to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any monetary donations can be made to the Louisiana War Veteran Home in Monroe, where his brother Robert is a resident.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

