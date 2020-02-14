The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Jerry Howard Cuevas, age 80, passed away at his home on February 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on April 14, 1939 in New Orleans, LA, he was raised in Jackson, MS. Upon graduating from Central High School in Jackson, he served two years active duty in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Des Moines and two years inactive duty. After completing his service to his country, he attended Mississippi Southern University for one year. He then enrolled at Hinds Junior College where he met and married the love of his life. While working as a salesman for F.W. Dodge Co., a division of McGraw Hill Publications, he was transferred to Baton Rouge in 1964. In June 1966, he became an insurance agent with State Farm Insurance Company and retired in December 2014 after 48 1/2 years. He received many awards, but his greatest pride came from taking good care of his policy holders, many of which became lifelong friends. He loved his family, friends and fishing. He joined the Baton Rouge Bass Club in 1974 and made many friends that enjoyed fishing as much as he did. Jerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 58 wonderful years, Linda Gilmore Cuevas; son Howard Cuevas; daughter Leslie Denise Cuevas; nephew Gilbert Walker (Debbie) of Brentwood, TN; and niece Carol Cuevas of Gulfport, MS. Preceded in death by parents Jerry C. and Lillie Mae Cuevas; and half-sister Mabel Walker of Gulfport, MS. The family wishes to thank Dr. David Hanson and his entire staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. We also thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for the gentle and loving care Jerry received. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm and continue until the service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020
