Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry J. Michel. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Knights of Columbus Hall 230 S. Irma Blvd Gonzales , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry J. Michel born to Mikel Marion Michel and Juliette Lessard Michel on June 24, 1940, entered into rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A resident and native of St. Amant, LA. Jerry was a retired electrician with the Electrical Workers Local Union 995. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and gave his life to Christ in 1976. Private visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Holy Rosary Catholic Mausoleum. Everyone is invited to Barbara and Jerry's residence at 46473 Laurel Ridge Rd., St. Amant, LA for a reception after family arrives around 1:00 p.m. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Sheets Michel; children, Mark Michel and wife, Marla, Debra Michel Foord and husband, Brad, David Michel and wife, Kathy, and Robert Michel and wife, Sherri; sisters, Marian Hood, Barbara Bourgeois, and Brenda Halker; brothers, Gary, Murphy, and Mikel Jr. Michel; fourteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Mikel and Juliette Michel; and brothers, Bobby Michel and Melvin Michel. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, LA, from 2:00 p.m. till. Please visit the online guestbook at Jerry J. Michel born to Mikel Marion Michel and Juliette Lessard Michel on June 24, 1940, entered into rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A resident and native of St. Amant, LA. Jerry was a retired electrician with the Electrical Workers Local Union 995. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and gave his life to Christ in 1976. Private visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Holy Rosary Catholic Mausoleum. Everyone is invited to Barbara and Jerry's residence at 46473 Laurel Ridge Rd., St. Amant, LA for a reception after family arrives around 1:00 p.m. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Sheets Michel; children, Mark Michel and wife, Marla, Debra Michel Foord and husband, Brad, David Michel and wife, Kathy, and Robert Michel and wife, Sherri; sisters, Marian Hood, Barbara Bourgeois, and Brenda Halker; brothers, Gary, Murphy, and Mikel Jr. Michel; fourteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Mikel and Juliette Michel; and brothers, Bobby Michel and Melvin Michel. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, LA, from 2:00 p.m. till. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close