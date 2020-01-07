Jerry John Ruiz Sr.

Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Obituary
Jerry John Ruiz, Sr., 73, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, LA. He was a native of Plaquemine, LA, and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then worked as a welder with Local #198 before retiring. Jerry was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Beech Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors. He is survived by his children, Jerry John Ruiz, Jr., Summer Lynn Ruiz, Hope Leann Ruiz, and Alicia Brister; grandchildren, Raven, Jeremiah, Travis, Bladen, and Aubree. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Ruiz; and parents, Justin and Rena Ruiz. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
