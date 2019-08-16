On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 67, Jerry L. Ogden was called home by his Heavenly Father. He is preceded in death by father, Pearlie Eugene Ogden; mother, Alice Clement Ogden; and brother, Ronnie Ogden. Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry "Jay" Ogden Jr. and stepson, Charles "Chad" Wallace III; sisters Connie Ogden Pace & brother-in-law, Buddy Pace, and Debbie Ogden Madsen & brother-in-law, Eddie Madsen; and nieces and nephews. Jerry was loved by all and will be missed by family and friends. There will be a memorial service held for Jerry at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019