Jerry L. Ogden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry L. Ogden.
Obituary
Send Flowers

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 67, Jerry L. Ogden was called home by his Heavenly Father. He is preceded in death by father, Pearlie Eugene Ogden; mother, Alice Clement Ogden; and brother, Ronnie Ogden. Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry "Jay" Ogden Jr. and stepson, Charles "Chad" Wallace III; sisters Connie Ogden Pace & brother-in-law, Buddy Pace, and Debbie Ogden Madsen & brother-in-law, Eddie Madsen; and nieces and nephews. Jerry was loved by all and will be missed by family and friends. There will be a memorial service held for Jerry at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.