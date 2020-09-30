1/1
Jerry Lee Isaac Sr.
1939 - 2020
Jerry Lee Isaac Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our House for Respite in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born on October 9, 1939, to the union of McGail Isaac and Martha Bessix Isaac. Jerry Lee was a native and resident of Maringouin, LA. He was a retired Cement Mason having worked over 60 years in the industry. Jerry Lee is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Theresa Butler Isaac; their three children, Leticia Woods of Madisonville, LA, Jerry Lee Isaac, Jr. (Lalita) of Houston, TX, and Jermaine Le'Dell Isaac (Shalonda) of Lafayette, LA; four grandchildren Breona Derozan, Emyia Woods, Bryson Williams, and Ja'Myrik Isaac and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Six brothers, Freddie, Edward, Joseph, Aaron, Leon, and Lawrence; three sisters, Louvinia, Mary, and Rosa Lee; and son-in-law, Carlton Woods. Public viewing Friday, October 2, 2020, 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, LA. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Cemetery. For our safety and yours, mask are required. We thank you for your cooperation. Capacity is set at 80 including family. Arrangements entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services, Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Mt. Gideon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
September 30, 2020
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mr. Jerry Lee Isaac, Sr. May you find comfort in the knowledge that Jerry Lee lived a life of purpose and is now with the Lord and may that same Jesus grant you the strength to continue his legacy of Faith and good works. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.

With Heartfelt Sympathy,
The Smith, Overton, & Thompson Family
Shiloh United Methodist Church Family
Ginger F. Smith & Family
Family
