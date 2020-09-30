Jerry Lee Isaac Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our House for Respite in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born on October 9, 1939, to the union of McGail Isaac and Martha Bessix Isaac. Jerry Lee was a native and resident of Maringouin, LA. He was a retired Cement Mason having worked over 60 years in the industry. Jerry Lee is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Theresa Butler Isaac; their three children, Leticia Woods of Madisonville, LA, Jerry Lee Isaac, Jr. (Lalita) of Houston, TX, and Jermaine Le'Dell Isaac (Shalonda) of Lafayette, LA; four grandchildren Breona Derozan, Emyia Woods, Bryson Williams, and Ja'Myrik Isaac and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Six brothers, Freddie, Edward, Joseph, Aaron, Leon, and Lawrence; three sisters, Louvinia, Mary, and Rosa Lee; and son-in-law, Carlton Woods. Public viewing Friday, October 2, 2020, 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, LA. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Cemetery. For our safety and yours, mask are required. We thank you for your cooperation. Capacity is set at 80 including family. Arrangements entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services, Baton Rouge, LA.

