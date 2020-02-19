Jerry Ray Miller passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in his Gretna home. Jerry was born on August 29, 1936. Jerry was married to his loving late wife of 63 years, Barbara Millet Miller. He provided a loving homestead for his family, which extended, not only to humans, but also to his dog Lilly and cats, Beau and Cecil. Jerry loved his family and his pets. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was also a Member of the Order of the Free and Accepted Masons. Jerry was a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana for 35 years prior to moving back to Gretna, LA. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Charles Richard Miller and Elsie Marshall Miller, wife Barbara Millet Miller, and son Randal Scott Miller. He is survived by his children, Troy Alan Miller (Carolina Scott), Rhonda Rae Miller Savoie (Scott Savoie), Richard Dudley Miller, four grandsons: Charles Alan Miller (Christopher Edward Stokes); Alec Matthew Miller; Blaine Edmond Savoie (Chelsea Edwards); and Spencer Ray Savoie; and brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Betty Miller. However, you addressed him either as Jerry, Dad or PawPaw – he will forever live in our hearts and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME in charge of the arrangements. To view and sign the family guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020