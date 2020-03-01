Jerry Rhea Cangelosi passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born June 6, 1929 in Independence, Louisiana to Charles Albert and Carlyn Genovese Rhea. She was a 1945 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, attended Dominican College, and graduated from Louisiana State University. On her first day of life, she was visited by Marion J. Cangelosi, a two year old. Jerry and Marion married on October 23, 1951 and remained married for 67 ½ years until his death on June 12, 2019. Jerry lived to love her family and to guide them through life. The family she loved and will continue to guide from above includes her daughter Celia Rhea Cangelosi, sons Paul Marion Cangelosi, and David Charles Cangelosi, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Crew Cangelosi. Also surviving her are granddaughters, Lauren Cangelosi Cancienne, Leigh Ann Cangelosi Martinez, Lisa Cangelosi Winchester, Katie Cangelosi Shoemaker, Aimee Cangelosi and Camille Cangelosi Sanders; great-granddaughters, Alice Claire and Elizabeth Rhea Cancienne, Charlotte Marion Hunter, Eloise Frances and Amelia Cole Cangelosi, and Caroline Virginia Sanders, and granddaughter-in-law, Kate Harbour Cangelosi. Serving as pallbearers will be grandson Charles Frazier Cangelosi, great-grandsons Christian Paul and Reid Alexander Martinez, James Riley, Harrison David and Chapman Frazier Winchester, George Dawson and Henry Marion Cancienne, and Benjamin Joseph Shoemaker, and grandsons-in-law, Michael Andre Cancienne, James Riley Winchester, Jeffrey David Sanders and William Gene Shoemaker Jr. They all called her Mahmee. Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9 to 11 in the morning followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in front of the Cangelosi bench. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Academy, 3015 Broussard Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020