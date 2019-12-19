Jerry Robinson was born in New Orleans, La on December 5 1957 to his loving parents Woodrow Pitts and Emma Anderson. He was the oldest of five children. Jerry attended Capital Senior High in Baton Rouge, La. He moved to Dallas, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of thirty five years Alzato Robinson, his son Jeremy K . Robinson, a grandson JaVonte K. Robinson of Dallas, Texas. His siblings Frances Robinson, Mary Robinson and Michael Banner all of Baton Rouge, La. Jerry is preceded in death by his loving grandmother Donnie Pitts, his parents Woodrow Pitts and Emma Anderson, his mother-in-law JohnElla Stewart, his sister LindaFaye Anderson, his nephews Troy and Nathaniel Dorsey.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019