1/1
Jerry "Shakee" Schexnayder Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry E. Schexnayder, Jr. "Shakee", was born August 1, 1965, in Beaufort, South Carolina, and was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He passed away Friday, July 31st in Ocshner Medical Center's ICU (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), from complications caused by a sudden heart attack. Jerry was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was employed for many years at CentiMark Roofing Company as a job foreman, supporting his family and his passion. He put his heart into being a car enthusiast and dedicated his time working on his prized, award winning 1968 Camaro Z28. Jerry's favorite pastimes were working on his car, drinking Coca Cola, enjoying time with his family and grandchildren, attending car shows with his car family, watching LSU and Saints football games, watching wrestling, and listening to classic rock music, in particular to his favorite band, AC/DC. Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Schexnayder, and sister, Tammy Schexnayder. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Elaine Sullivan, his father, Jerry E. Schexnayder, Sr., his children, Briaunna Schexnayder Messina and Jerry Matherne, his granddaughters, Blakely and Caroline Messina, his siblings Timothy and Bryan Schexnayder, and his wife, Kristen Rodgers Schexnayder. Although Jerry requested the absence of a service, we feel that he is too beloved to leave us without his family and friends saying a final goodbye. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 14th at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge from 3 pm-5 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved