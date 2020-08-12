Jerry E. Schexnayder, Jr. "Shakee", was born August 1, 1965, in Beaufort, South Carolina, and was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He passed away Friday, July 31st in Ocshner Medical Center's ICU (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), from complications caused by a sudden heart attack. Jerry was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was employed for many years at CentiMark Roofing Company as a job foreman, supporting his family and his passion. He put his heart into being a car enthusiast and dedicated his time working on his prized, award winning 1968 Camaro Z28. Jerry's favorite pastimes were working on his car, drinking Coca Cola, enjoying time with his family and grandchildren, attending car shows with his car family, watching LSU and Saints football games, watching wrestling, and listening to classic rock music, in particular to his favorite band, AC/DC. Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Schexnayder, and sister, Tammy Schexnayder. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Elaine Sullivan, his father, Jerry E. Schexnayder, Sr., his children, Briaunna Schexnayder Messina and Jerry Matherne, his granddaughters, Blakely and Caroline Messina, his siblings Timothy and Bryan Schexnayder, and his wife, Kristen Rodgers Schexnayder. Although Jerry requested the absence of a service, we feel that he is too beloved to leave us without his family and friends saying a final goodbye. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 14th at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge from 3 pm-5 pm.

