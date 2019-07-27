Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Brusly , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Brusly , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Graham born on February 4, 1940 transitioned into his new life on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Addis; after retiring from Jacob's Engineering he enjoyed fourteen blissful years on Toledo Bend Lake where he enjoyed visits from family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. After returning to Addis six years ago he thrived on watching the great-grandchildren swim in his pool while he tended to his garden. Jerry had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Bourgeois Graham; daughters, Dawn Jenkins (Robert) and Susan DeNova (Keith); sons, Jeffrey Graham (Tammie), Kirk Graham (Shelley), and Dustyn Graham (Paige); grandchildren, Jeri Hughes (Thomas), Spencer Graham (Crystal), Robert Jenkins Jr. (Meghan), Meghan Sherman (Jake), Kameron Graham (Brooke), McKinsey Graham, Madison Graham, Baileigh Rivers (Justin), Olivia Graham, Slade Graham, Kalianne Graham, Brian and Blake Blanchard, Taylor Lindsey and Lauren Anderson; great-grandchildren, Connor, Jayden, Kaelyn, Gideon, Christian, Kolby, Anne Marie, Ariana, Emily and Kolten; sister, Carolyn Marchand (Lonnie); numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Annabelle Leigh Hughes; parents, Bill and Lela Graham; sister, Marcylene Baker; and brother, James A. Graham. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment of ashes will take place at a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Anna's Grace Foundation or St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 31, 2019

