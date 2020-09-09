Jerry Wade Schoby, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 1st, at St. Clare Manor in Baton Rouge after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. He was born on December 25, 1936 in Liberty, MS to the late Mary B. Schoby and James Franklin. Jerry was a graduate of Liberty Rosenwald High School where he participated in football. After moving to Baton Rouge, LA, and having various jobs over the years including grocery store owner, Jerry spent the majority of his career working for Exxon Corporation before retirement. Jerry served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church of Richmond Park for a number of years until his health no longer allowed him to do so. Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents and 3 sisters Sadie Bacon, Edith Pipes and Willie "Faye" Anderson. He leaves to God's love and care; Daughter: Vanessa Wisham (Theodore) of Baton Rouge, LA; Son: Jerry W. Schoby, Jr. (Mauri) of Sugar Land, TX; Grandchildren: I'lisha and I'rell Wisham; Great Grandchildren: Brianna and Braylon Trusclair; Brother: Barney Schoby, Sr. (Joyceria) of Terry, MS; Nieces: Roslyn "Diane" Carter and Glenda "Faye" Ferguson of Natchez, MS; Nephew: Barney Schoby, Jr. (Tamela) of Natchez, MS; Special Cousin: Evelyn Veals of New Orleans, LA and a host of other family and friends. Jerry was laid to rest on September 8th in a private grave side family service. Arrangements were handled by Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home with Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

