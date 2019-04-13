Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Wayne Garner. View Sign

Jerry Wayne Garner born 10 December 1953 died suddenly 10 April 2019, at the age of 66, at Mercy Regional Hospital in Ville Platte, LA. He was preceded in death by his Mother Rhoda Lucille and Father Frank and his Brothers Aubrey, Edward, and Lloyd, Sister Bernice, and sister-in-law Anita Heidi. He is survived by his wife Christine of Ville Platte, LA; his favorite daughter Brandie Garner- Centreville, MS; his favorite son and his family- Timothy and Ginny Garner; Granddaughters Kaylor and Keagan Garner; Brother David and his wife Rhonda Garner- Central, LA; Sister- Hilda Furlong, Bluff Creek, LA; Brother-in-law Steve and his wife Vivian Guerin- Central, LA and many nieces and nephews and friends. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and family man. He loved his family above all else. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation any time he was standing still. He was a veteran of the United States Army, discharged honorably and retired as a Lieutenant from the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 30 years of committed services. He will be missed dearly every day. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pride, LA 16135 Milldale Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019

