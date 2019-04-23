Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Wayne Goudeau Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Wayne Goudeau Sr. passed away April 20 at the age of 69, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, an avid LSU and Saints fan, a graduate of Istrouma High School and a business school graduate who attended LSU, he worked for over 30 years for the State of Louisiana as a purchasing agent and a procurement officer in the Department of Social Services. He enjoyed all types of music and traveling in the United States and Europe when not volunteering with various charitable organizations such as the Baton Rouge Alcohol and Substance Abuse Board, The Steps Foundation, Baker Little Theatre, Louisiana Chapter National Institute of Governmental Purchasing Agents, Baton Rouge Community Fund for the Arts and Central Lions Club where he was Lion of the Year in 2015. As a Distinguished Judge for the Louisiana Kids, he also served on their board of directors for twenty years. He was past president and board member emeritis at the Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art which was one of his most beloved organizations. In 2001 the Arts Council of Baton Rouge awarded him the Distinguished Service to the Arts Award which honors an exceptional individual who has made an impact on the arts in our community through volunteer efforts. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry H. Goudeau and Joyce Buhler Goudeau; maternal grandparents, William Simpson Buhler and Nettie Verbois Buhler; and paternal grandparents, Clarence Joseph Goudeau and Corine Richard Goudeau. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Palmer Goudeau and his son, Jerry Wayne Goudeau Jr; sister, Janet (Guy) Goudeau Lamonte; brother in law, Bill (Betty) Palmer; brother in law, Bobby (Sharon) Wilson; sister in law, Cindy (Richard Chauvin) Palmer; brother in law, Michael Palmer; aunt and uncle, Morris (Billie Sue) Goudeau; uncle, Richard Buhler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pall bearers will be Jason Anderson, John Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Will Wilson, Joey Lamonte, Jason Corken and Rickey Buhler. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am with visitation beginning at 9am. Special thanks to his devoted physical therapists Dusten, Catherine, and Brian and his devoted nurses Robert, Jennifer, Lauren, and Shawn. Special thanks also to Pinnacle Home Health Care and Pinnacle Hospice for their loving care of Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund or the . Pall bearers will be Jason Anderson, John Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Will Wilson, Joey Lamonte, Jason Corken and Rickey Buhler. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am with visitation beginning at 9am. Special thanks to his devoted physical therapists Dusten, Catherine, and Brian and his devoted nurses Robert, Jennifer, Lauren, and Shawn. Special thanks also to Pinnacle Home Health Care and Pinnacle Hospice for their loving care of Jerry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund or the . 