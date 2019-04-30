Jerry Wayne Sylvester a native of Baton Rouge, long time resident of Denham Springs went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 28, 2019 at the age of 57. Jerry will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, avid fisherman, drag racer, outdoorsman and general jokester. Jerry is preceded by his brother James R. Sylvester and his uncle Glen Sylvester. He is survived by his wife Lisa Sylvester, his son Eric Sylvester, his son Brad Sylvester and wife Maegan Sylvester, his parents Bob and Marie Sylvester, his brother Russell Sylvester and wife Lynn Sylvester, his sister Debbie Alleman and her husband Ronnie Alleman, His sister Stacy Sylvester, And by his nephews Simon Alleman, Derek Alleman, Tyler Sylvester, and Darin Alleman. Services are to be held at Shady Bower Church, 31291 Walker N Road, Walker LA. From 9:30 am - 11:00 am on Wednesday May 1, 2019. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial gifts are preferred, to give a gift please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/jerry-wayne-sylvester. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019