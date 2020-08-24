1/1
Jerry Wendell Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wendell Courtney died on August 21, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 81, a native of Walker and a long time resident of Baker, LA. He retired as a process unit Section Supervisor from ExxonMobil Chemical, Baton Rouge Plastics Plant in 1996 with 28 years of service. Jerry was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed many years of cheering on his beloved Tigers. He is survived by his children, Bill Courtney and wife Terri; Erin Hall and husband Charles Ray; Tricia Estess and husband Den; and Nathali Courtney; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Cole Courtney; his mother Clara Peak Badgett and step-father John Marshall Badgett; and father, James Willie Courtney. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic the family wishes to share that there will be no public service. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation at parkinson.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved