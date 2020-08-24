Jerry Wendell Courtney died on August 21, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 81, a native of Walker and a long time resident of Baker, LA. He retired as a process unit Section Supervisor from ExxonMobil Chemical, Baton Rouge Plastics Plant in 1996 with 28 years of service. Jerry was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed many years of cheering on his beloved Tigers. He is survived by his children, Bill Courtney and wife Terri; Erin Hall and husband Charles Ray; Tricia Estess and husband Den; and Nathali Courtney; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Cole Courtney; his mother Clara Peak Badgett and step-father John Marshall Badgett; and father, James Willie Courtney. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic the family wishes to share that there will be no public service. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation at parkinson.org.